Art Basel is going up and on Tuesday, Nas performed at BMW’s Art Basel world premiere party in celebration of the unveiling of the BMW Concept XM car. The performance went down at Herzog & de Meuron’s famous 1111 Lincoln Road parking deck in Miami Beach.

The party celebrated the BMW Concept XM – the most powerful and first electrified BMW M vehicle to ever go into series production and saw other celeb attendance including former NFL great, Victor Cruz.

In addition to the vehicle unveiling and performance by NAS, the event also featured a sculpture by Brooklyn, New York-based artist, and sculptor Kennedy Yanko, specially created for the event. The sculpture was titled “Intrinsic Sage” and was inspired by a conversation with NAS and the power that can come from one’s words toward innovation.

The activation also helped celebrate a milestone anniversary of cultural engagement at BMW Group, which has now been a cornerstone of the company for 50 years.

You can see pictures from the event below.