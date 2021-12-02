Today, SoundCloud launched ‘The SoundCloud Playback,’ music’s most distinctive end-of-year review. The Playback spotlights the year’s top artists, tracks, biggest debuts, hardest hits and engaging artist-to-fan moments. Powered by fans and communities driving what’s next in music culture, ‘The SoundCloud Playback’ is rooted in music discovery from emerging and established creators, making it the antithesis of expected mainstream round-ups.

The Top Artist spot goes to YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who continues his run of releasing hit after hit and having the most fan engagement on SoundCloud in 2021. Polo G’s “Rapstar” was on repeat worldwide, taking three top spots — the Longest Run for most consecutive weeks on SoundCloud’s charts, Hit of the Year with the most plays by fans, and Hardest Hit with the most engagement of all drops in the first 24 hours of release. SoFaygo had a year to remember, from his first live show to being the most listened to Top Independent Artist – one of six new categories this year. A.G. Cook – Dream Logic featuring the talents of artists such as Charli XCX, oklou, and Jónsi, and exclusive to SoundCloud’s ‘Scene’s’ series on PC Music, had the top DJ Mix of the year.

To celebrate the launch of this year’s Playback, comedian, artist and writer, Zack Fox will host the first-ever ‘Playback Awards Show.’ Highlighting the top artists, music, and moments that mattered most in 2021, the “non-award” show will take viewers on a comedic journey through the year on SoundCloud. ‘Playback Awards Show’ premieres Wednesday, December 1st at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube and Instagram.

On December 2nd, fans will have the opportunity to share their personalized ‘Your 2021 Playback,’ which includes their most-played tracks of the year. New to ‘Your Playback’ is the addition of more deeply curated music discovery playlists powered by fan listening: