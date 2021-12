The long-awaited follow-up to Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial album is near. The new release, titled Live Life Fa$t, will release on Dec. 17.

Ricch hit social media and shared the album cover, set for 18 songs in length. Showcasing the album cover, Roddy showed the cover is a slight nod to his late friend Nipsey Hussle.

You can see his announcements below.

