This past summer, Miami rapper Bandman Kevo was arrested on seversl charges including illegal firearm possession, tampering with physical evidence while armed, and resisting arrest. Many people have seen the arrest for these charges, but the footage of the chase that Bandman gave police has just been released.

Back in June, Bandman was pulled over in his Mercedes Maybach, but as the four officers approach his vehicle after the stop, Kevo speeds off, taking police on a chase before crashing. A month after the arrest, Kevo’s lawyer Mark Eiglarsh had the charges dropped.

Kevo addressed the chase on Twitter, saying, “Charges drop God is good. Y’all know if I pointed a gun at a police officer my black a** would have been dead on site.”

