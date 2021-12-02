[WATCH] Man In Wheelchair Suspected Of Shoplifting Shot And Killed By Tuscon Police

Several reports have confirmed that a Tuscon Police officer shot and killed a 61-year-old man in a wheelchair suspected of shoplifting, as shown in the video footage below.

Richard Lee Richards was shot nine times by Officer Ryan Remington after being accused of shoplifting at a local Walmart.

“According to the employee, he caught up with Mr. Richards outside as he fled the store and asked to see a receipt for the toolbox. Instead of providing the receipt, Mr. Richards brandished a knife and said, ‘Here’s your receipt,’” said Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus. “Mr. Richards refused to comply, and instead continued to head through the Walmart and Lowe’s parking lots.”

No charges have been filed, but Remington has been fired.