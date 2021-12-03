Afro B has officially made a return with his new single “Shisha.” The Afrowave King is joined by African Singers Busiswa and Niniola. The new release is created for multiple vibes, ranging from a cruise with friends to hanging at a lounge.


Afro is best known for his international hit single, “Drogba (Joanna),” which has amassed more than 350 million streams.

Speaking with The Source in October, Afro B hinted at this single release. “I’m aiming for one more single and then a project next year, it’s back to back,” he said. “It’s basically pandemic music, the whole two years I’ve been recording the music, mastering my craft. The pandemic was a blessing in disguise because I wasn’t flying around and it allowed me to focus and create new music.”

