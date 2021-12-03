Blxst is back with his new single “About You.” The release is the first solo drop from the California singer since the release of his No Love Lost album last year.

In between the releases, Blxst teamed with Nas for “Brunch on Sundays” and Snoop Dogg for “Go To War.” The release also follows Blxst’s smash hit “Chosen” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga, which earned Blxst his first gold certification, his first Billboard Hot 100 entry, and is now the #1 song at Rhythmic radio and #2 song at Urban radio.

You can hear the new release below.

