Recording artist-Celebrity Judge-Actress Cardi B, 29, is the new first-ever founding Creative Director In Residence at Playboy and a founding member of the brand’s new platform, Centerfold.

I run this shit like cardio. 💎✨🐰

Today is a Playboy milestone: we couldn’t be more excited and honored to welcome our first ever Creative Director in Residence, the icon, @iamcardib to the family.

Announced Thursday afternoon (Dec. 2), Playboy welcomed the record-breaking act to the iconic brand with an official press release and the Cardi B rap-led tweet: “I run this shit like cardio. Today is a Playboy milestone: we couldn’t be more excited and honored to welcome our first-ever Creative Director in Residence, the icon, @iamcardib to the family.”

After the announcement, Cardi B took to Twitter to express her excitement for the opportunity and request suggestions for her first “Playboy Centerfold,” which she immediately excluded herself from with a “No Not Me” tweet when a fan suggested her. In celebration, she tweets:

“Ya girl is now the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at @playboy!!! What a dream!! I’m getting the party started as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from @playboy. I’m so excited for everything that’s coming.”

She continues: “I can’t believe I’m the creative director at playboy!!! Soooo much things I want to do! Which artist would y’all love to see on some sexy shit on the cover of playboy?”

Launching January 2022, Centerfold is a platform that gives creators spanning across music, fashion, art, activism and adult entertainment the opportunity to interact with fans directly, expand their communities and build their own personal content and commerce businesses. As founding creative director and founding member, Cardi’s duties include overseeing the brand’s artistic direction on digital editorials, experiential activations, co-branded apparel and sexual-wellness products.

“Cardi B is a creative genius and we are absolutely thrilled and honored to bring her immense talent and creative vision to Playboy,” said Ben Kohn, CEO of Playboy’s parent company, Plby Group, in a statement. “will revolutionize the creator economy just as Playboy magazine shook up the publishing industry nearly 70 years ago — and Cardi is the perfect shepherd into this new era.”

Cardi’s new title was met with praise from both fans and peers alike — many campaigning for a centerfold placement. Fan suggestions ranged from Kylie Jenner to Chole Bailey to Selena Gomez — even Lil Nas X. “Congrats Cardi, Literal Legend,” tweets Atlantic Records, Cardi’s recording home.

See more congratulations and suggestions tweets below.

Playboy Magazine ended its print publication with the last Spring quarterly edition issue in March 2020. Playboy was founded by the late Hugh Hefner in 1953. Hefner passed away in 2017 at 91-year-old due to Sepsis.

In music, Cardi B, a mother of two with Migos’ Offset, is currently working on her highly-anticipated sophomore album, currently untitled, the follow-up to her award-winning debut, Invasion of Privacy, which spawned the diamond-selling debut single “Bodak Yellow.” In 2021, Cardi B has dropped new music with Lizzo, Normani and Migos, along with the latest single, “Up.”

Who would you like to see Cardi B select to grace the debut cover of Centerfold? Leave your answer in the comments below.