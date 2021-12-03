In honor of the 30th anniversary of the iconic rap label Death Row Records, Shoe Palace has created a licensed apparel collection showcasing the historic label.

The Shoe Palace x Death Row collection is available at Shoe Palace locations and on shoepalace.com. The collection includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, shorts, pants, headwear, and jackets. The line features art and designs from the Death Row archives and features a broad range of artwork from album covers to the traditional Death Row Records logo.

“I was practically raised on Death Row music,” John Mersho, Vice President of Shoe Palace said. “Those albums, those songs, they are kind of the soundtrack of my life. I was excited to bring this Death Row apparel collection to life.”

Advertisement

The collection launch coincides with the 25th anniversary of Death Row Greatest hits album of 1996. Death Row will also host a virtual, commemorative platinum album plaque ceremony in Los Angeles.

You can check out the collection below and make a purchase here.