HBO Max has just revealed the latest trailer to The Suicide Squad‘s spinoff Peacemaker starting John Cena in the leading role. The trailer reveals a bit of Peacemaker’s mission to track down mysterious targets known as “Butterflies.”

In addition to Cena returning as Peacemaker, the series will also see the return of The Suicide Squad’s Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland. Guardian Of The Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn wrote all eight of the series episodes, as well as directed the pilot. Gunn and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, with Cena as co-executive producer.

Peacemaker is set to premiere on January 13th on HBO Max.

