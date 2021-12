Jackboy is Joined by Money Man for “What’s Mine is Yours” Video

Jackboy has returned with the video for “What’s Mine is Yours” from the Jackboy 2 album. The single and video feature Money Man.

The Jackboy 2 album became available via EMPIRE in August and is equipped with production from Jai Beats, Seph Got The Waves, and more.

Money Man is coming off a win himself, becoming the first rapper to receive his entire 7-figure advance in Bitcoin via Cash App from EMPIRE’s Founder & CEO Ghazi.

You can see the new video below.