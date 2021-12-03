Khalid has returned with his new EP Scenic Drive. The release comes courtesy of RCA Records

On the new release, Khalid is joined by Alicia Keys, 6LACK, Lucky Daye, Quin, JID, Kiana Ledé, Majid Jordan, Smino, and Ari Lennox.

“I’m so grateful to have worked with so many amazing/talented artists on this project! Also, I’m so excited for everyone to hear this and live with it,” Khalid said of the new release.

“I’m always nervous to release new music but can honestly say this is a project I’ll hold close to my heart forever. I wanna thank everyone from the producers to the features for bringing this to life!”

You can hear the new release below.