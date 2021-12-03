There’s something about Mary that’s got us stopping mid-scroll, doing double takes at her timeline, red carpet looks, and public appearances, noticing that she is exuding a, physically and mentally. As if she is speaking directly to us saying ‘Yes yall I’m good, real good.’ With new music ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ that dropped today and a book on the way. Mary is walking in her purpose and it shows. Mary appeared on the Tamron Hall Show, earlier this week and dropped major gems on why this is her season to glow. “I earned the right to say some things I’ve earned the right to say I feel amazing” The reason why I say I feel amazing is not because every day is a great day and I always wake up feeling like this with hair and makeup.” As she gestures to herself. Its because when I wake up with no hair and makeup I’m accepting that chic that goes to the bathroom and I like her I hang out with myself a lot I’m my own best friend I got me, she, we got each other, and that’s why it’s cool.”

What is @maryjblige up to next? @Tamronhall got the update and info you’re looking for, Tam Fam! pic.twitter.com/L27jozSk4O — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) November 29, 2021

Before the show, she shared her tips on beauty and fashion that we will now be included in our daily routine.

MARY’s 5 Tips to Looking And Staying Beautiful

