Ahead of being honored at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, Maxwell has announced his highly anticipated new album blacksummers’NIGHT will be released this coming Spring. Ahead of the release, Maxwell has dropped a video for his new single “Off.”

The new album will be the first release under his new deal with BMG and will close out the trilogy of albums he began with the #1 GRAMMY® Award-winning epic, BLACKsummers’night, in 2009.

“From announcing a new partnership with BMG for my label Musze to receiving the Legend Award at the upcoming 2021 Soul Train Awards, I couldn’t be more excited to share this new single with loved ones offering a glimpse into NIGHT…” Maxwell said of the announcement.

The new single “Off,” is a slow-burning single full of seduction in both Maxwell’s voice and the production by Hod David. You can see the video below.

Maxwell has also announced his NIGHT 2022 Tour, which will cover North America. The tour is in partnership with Black Promoters Collective, the preeminent coalition of African American independent promoters. The 25-date run kicks off in Dallas, TX at Texas Trust CU Theater, visits legendary arenas such as Barclays Center in Brooklyn and The Forum in Los Angeles, and concludes at FTX Arena in Miami, FL on May 8. Anthony Hamilton and Joe will tour with Maxwell.