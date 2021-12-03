Following the release of his break-out platinum-selling single “Who Want Smoke?” Nardo Wick has officially released his debut album, Who is Nardo Wick?

Nardo Wick, from Jacksonville, FL, is an 18-track release bringing in Future, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, G Herbo, Lakeyah, and Big 30.

The album completes an impressive introduction, which included hit records like “Lolli”, “Slide”, and “Came Up.” He also appeared on the Judas And The Black Messiah soundtrack which was released at the top of the year.

The aforementioned “Who Want Smoke?” pulled together an elite crop of Hip-Hop stars in Durk, 21, and Herbo and propelled the single all the way to No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.



You can hear the full album below.