SOURCE SPORTS: LeBron James Cleared To Play Tonight After Testing Negative For COVID-19

SOURCE SPORTS: LeBron James Cleared To Play Tonight After Testing Negative For COVID-19

LeBron tests negative for COVID-19 and cleared to play.

LeBron James won’t miss ten days of action after all. He’s out of the NBA’s coronavirus protocol and will be in the starting lineup when the LA Lakers host the LA Clippers tonight.

LeBron tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and missed Tuesday’s game in Sacramento.

Advertisement

That test sample was retested twice, generating one positive and one negative result. He’s since had two negative tests 24 hours apart, which clears him to play.

Just in: Lakers star LeBron James has been cleared from health and safety protocols to return on Friday vs. Clippers, after testing positive but since registering multiple negative COVID-19 tests, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2021

The NBA released the following statement on Twitter saying James initial positive test proved to be inconclusive after additional testing produced conflicting results.

It seems like LeBron knew the whole time he was not present with COVID-19 with this tweet he sent out Monday.

“Something is REAL fishy going on.”

🤔Something is REAL 🐠 🐟 🎣 🐟🐠 going on — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 1, 2021

“In accordance with the Protocols, and the consistent testing practice that has been in place since the 2019-20 Season Restart in Orlando, the sample that produced the initial positive test was re-run twice and returned one negative and one positive result on two different PCR instruments.”

“As a result, James underwent additional testing on November 30, with one test returning a negative result and a second test resulting in a clinically inconclusive result.”

The following was released by the NBA pic.twitter.com/Ct60rHwLLv — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 2, 2021

Share your thoughts with us on social media.