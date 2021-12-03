The Oklahoma City Thunder got straight-up embarrassed on Thursday night. The Thunder took on the Memphis Grizzlies and lost by an NBA record-setting 73 points.

regroup and back at it Monday pic.twitter.com/xNhPToSr83 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 3, 2021

ESPN notes the 73-point margin tops the 1991 victory of the Cleveland Cavaliers over the Miami HEAT, which had a final score of 148-80. The Grizzlies win Thursday night was 152-79.

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the OKC Thunder by 7️⃣3️⃣ points…! 🤯😲 pic.twitter.com/cSxSg6ZWUP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 3, 2021

“Tonight is not necessarily who we are,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “I think we’ve definitely shown that from a competitive standpoint. This isn’t indicative of who our team is.”

“I think there was some slippage defensively and I think before you know it, teams are in a rhythm and the game is out of hand,” Oklahoma City’s Mike Muscala said. “We didn’t fight, obviously. You’d rather go out fighting. You would rather go out putting your best foot forward and playing together.”

The Thunder will attempt to right the ship in a winnable game against the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 6.