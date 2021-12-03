Three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry and SC30 Inc. have announced a brand relationship with UConn Huskies freshman Azzi Fudd. The two first met in 2018 when Fudd accepted an invite to Curry Camp, one of two women who attended.

SC30 Inc. is the athlete-led organization responsible for Curry’s off-court business endeavors.

The brand relationship will pair Curry with Fudd as he mentors her and provides opportunities both on and off the court. In the relationship, Fudd will focus on her game and education, while also receiving best in class support and professional services focusing on her brand development, growth opportunities through content development, social impact initiatives and more. Fudd will support and promote som oe SC30 Inc.’s initiatives and businesses.

“Azzi Fudd is the best choice to start a brand relationship like this because she is the next face of women’s basketball and has been a part of SC30 Inc. and the Curry Brand family since she was an invitee to the All American Camp,” said Curry. “I first learned about Azzi in 2018 when I invited her to participate at the Select Camp alongside one other female athlete. Our values are aligned when it comes to family, and in terms of hard work and for the appreciation of blessings in your life. For me, this is the right time because I have identified the platforms that I have, aligning purpose over profit, and the ability to collaborate with the right partners for the right opportunities. I want to be able to unlock that for Azzi, and for other talented athletes and influencers that see the world the same way I do. It is my hope that we can inspire the next generation of athletes and non-athletes who want to do amazing things.”

“I am very excited to continue working with Stephen, and become a part of the SC30 family,” said Fudd. “This is a dream come true for me. Since I first met Steph at his camp a few years ago, I’ve stayed connected to him and have always admired his incredible talent and accomplishments, but also his humility and the impact he has on people. As I continue to focus on becoming the best player and student I can be while in college, I also look forward to broadening my understanding of business and life beyond basketball. This partnership with Steph and his SC30 team will help me do that. I’m really excited about everything we’ll do together in the future.”

The partnership is key as new state laws and NCAA rules allow for athletes to make money by licensing their name, image, and likeness rights. In a case like Azzi, the relationship will assist in the management of the lives and the opportunities in front of her. The support from SC30 Inc. will help build, protect and monetize Fudd’s personal brand via innovative ideas, platforms, content development opportunities, events, and new brand partnerships.