New York Hip-Hop icons Styles P and Havoc have linked to create a new album, Wreckage Manner. The new album blends the rap style and production of the two titans to deliver a new single equipped for the streets.

Their debut effort is out via MNRK Music Group, following the video for their lead single “Nightmares 2 Dreams,” directed by WaveChange. The single details the journeys traveled by both stars.

The new album is 10 songs deep and available below. Be sure to tap in.

