[WATCH] Tink is Joined by Davido for New Video “Might Let You”

Tink, Chicago’s R&B sweetheart, is back with a video for “Might Let You,” from her Heat Of the Moment album. The video stars AfroBeats megastar Davido.

The Daniel CZ-directed visuals blends vintage and contemporary aesthetics as Tink is caught vibing with the Nigerian superstar to the afro-pop hit

The Heat Of The Moment project is executive produced by Hitmaka and features appearances from Yung Bleu, Jeremih and Kodak Black.

“With Heat of the Moment, I want people to see the elevation in me,” Tink explains. “Through all the hate, I’m still rising. The video feels like a reintroduction. I’m showing people I’m the same bitch, just on a different level. I’m excited for this album, solely because It’s different from anything I’ve ever released. I really stepped out of the box, and pushed my sound on each record. Working alongside Hitmaka made it fun. And I’m just happy to deliver good music for the fans.”

You can see the new video below.