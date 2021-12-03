Yung Bleu continues his historic rookie campaign with the drop-off of his new video “Beautiful Lies.” The single features Kehlan and is on his Moon Boy debut album. The video also stars actress Parker McKenna Posey.

Directed by Jon Primo, the video is set in a deserted military camp. Bleu ventures off into an unknown portal with his love interest before he is eventually transported to be solo with Kehlani and is eventually reunited with his flame.

Earlier this week, the Alabama native announced plans to unveil his new EP, No I’m Not OK, on Dec. 17 as a holiday gift to celebrate his breakout year.

Just last week, the rising Alabama star secured the Best New Artist award at the BET Soul Train Awards. With his win, Yung Bleu became the first artist since Chance The Rapper in 2016 to secure “Best New Hip-Hop Artist” and “Best New Artist” at the BET Hip-Hop Awards and BET Soul Train Awards in the same year.

The win adds to a run of celebrations, including Bleu’s first-career Grammy nomination after he was recognized for his contributions to H.E.R.’s album, Back of My Mind.