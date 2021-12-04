Drake holds the Spotify crown.

Drake is continuing to break streaming records. Spotify announced Wednesday that the Toronto native is the biggest rapper on the streaming platform this year all thanks to his latest album, “Certified Lover Boy.”

On Spotify’s “Top Artists of 2021 Global” list, Drake comes in at number four behind Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and BTS.

The only other rapper on the list is the late Juice WRLD, who closes it out at Number 10.

This news follows the announcement of bringing together Drake and Ye at the Los Angeles Coliseum on December 9 for a Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert.

