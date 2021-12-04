Kevin Hart is currently making the runs around the media circuit in support of his new hit Netflix Series, True Story. Hart pulled up on Gayle King at CBS Mornings to speak about the series but also revealed his aim to be a billionaire before he turns 45.

Currently 42 years old, Hart let King know that the goal isn’t about the money, but instead the title.

“It’s not about the money,” Hart said. “It’s about the title of a billionaire. What does that mean, how did you get there? What was your road to getting there? The point is about the other Black kids that are from where I’m from, from the inner cities, the places that are told that so much is impossible. Well, you can see it is possible. You can have a real eye-sight of someone that did it, that can talk to you in a way that you understand and you know.”

