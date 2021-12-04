Megan Thee Stallion and CashApp has announced the launch of a limited-edition “Hot Girl Enterprise” Cash by Cash App apparel collection, which is currently available for purchase at shop.cash.app.

Megan and Cash App partnered to co-design the collection, which includes a reversible bucket hat, a T-shirt, and 1 bike short. All proceeds from Megan and Cash App’s collaboration on the clothing collection will go toward supporting charitable projects focused on education, housing, and health and wellness in Megan’s hometown of Houston as well as across the globe.

“I’m really proud of this apparel collection with Cash App,” Megan said. “Not only did we create a fierce and stylish look for my Hotties, but we’re also giving back to communities in need in a meaningful way.”

The collection follows Megan and Cash App partnering for a $1 million give away of stock to advocate the importance of financial literacy. As part of the announcement, she also released an investing tutorial on YouTube with Cash App called “Investing for Hotties,” where she educated viewers on various financial concepts, such as dollar-cost averaging and diversification.

You can see the collection below.