The combo of Joyner Lucas and Lil Durk have come together for the new release “Rambo.” The single is available now via Lucas’ own Twenty Nine Music Group label at all DSPs and streaming services.

“Rambo” is the latest of a run of new hits including collaborations with J. Cole (“Your Heart”), Ty Dolla $ign (“Late To The Party”), Lil Tijay (“Dreams Unfold”), and Lil Baby (“Ramen & OJ”), not to mention his own “Duck Duck Goose.”

You can hear Joyner Lucas’ latest offering below.

