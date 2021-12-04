Fresh off the VERZUZ stage, Juicy J has linked with his friend Wiz Khalifa for the new song and video “Pop That Trunk.” The release is from a forthcoming collaboration project slated for early 2022.

“Pop That Trunk” is the first collaboration since “GAH DAMN HIGH” from Juicy J’s most recent album The Hustle Continues. Directed by Gabriel Hart, the narrative-driven video is full of twists as Juicy and Wiz play disciples of the Devil coercing a group on the streets into handing over their souls.

You can check out the new release below.

