The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old accused of killing four people and injuring seven others were arrested. They were found early this morning hiding in a basement saying they feared for their safety. Crumbley planned to shoot up his school and followed through Tuesday at Oxford High School. His parents were arrested early Saturday morning and face charges related to the deadly attack. James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley seemed to be involved and acknowledged his hideous crime.

Police say James Crumbley purchased a 9MM semi-automatic handgun just days before his son’s shooting spree at Oxford High School. Ethan Crumbley reportedly showed off the murder weapon on social media in the days leading up to the shooting at Oxford High School. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced four involuntary manslaughter charges against the Crumbleys.

Charges were filed against the couple after prosecutors say his mom texted him the day of the shooting to say “don’t do it” and “learn not to get caught.”

Detroit Police Chief James White confirmed during an early-morning news conference that James and Jennifer Crumbley “appeared to be hiding” in the basement of a commercial building where officers took them into custody, WJBK reported.

“They were very distressed as they were walking out,” White said.

White also confirmed that officers were acting on a tip when they converged on the Bellevue Street building and that video surveillance corroborated the tip. “There was video that had one of the fugitives entering the commercial building and hiding in a room,” White said.

The couple is expected to be arraigned later Saturday morning.