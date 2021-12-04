Toosii has wrapped up his tour and is back with the new release Pretty Girls Love Toosii.

The new drop from Toosii is a three-pack, is released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, and is a tribute to women across the globe.

“I think every woman is pretty,” explains Toosii. “Whatever her shape, shade, or size, each has her own unique kind of beauty, rooted in her personality.”

Along with the release is the new video for “shallow.” You can hear the entire release and see the video below.