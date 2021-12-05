Hulu has pulled an ABC documentary about Astroworld after facing social media backlash. ‘Astroworld: Concert From Hell‘ premiered on the streaming platform yesterday, but was quickly pulled following negative reactions from viewers.

One tweet that went viral said the making of the documentary was in ‘poor taste’ and there hasn’t been enough time to ‘fully discuss’ the tragedy.

“The legal cases haven’t even started. Great documentaries are done when all the facts are laid out. Not enough time has passed to fully discuss this.”

Hulu making a documentary about Astroworld is in poor taste all around.



People are still burying their loved ones. The legal cases haven’t even started.



Great documentaries are done when all the facts are laid out. Not enough time has passed to fully discuss this. — Petty Slimane (@LilAioli) December 2, 2021

Filming a series about #ASTROWORLD in the midst of tragedy is wildly insensitive. Families are still mourning, festival-goers are still traumatized, and some victims haven't even been laid to rest yet. ABC and HULU saw their trauma as a cash grab. Cold world.🤦🏾‍♂️ — Da Kid Gowie (@DaKidGowie) December 2, 2021

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival turned into horrific events when the crowd of 50,000 people surged, resulting in a panic that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured.

Scott is facing more than 120 wrongful death, personal injury and premises liability lawsuits stemming from the tragedy.

One Twitter user expressed triggering emotions after watching the documentary.

“I watched the Astroworld documentary that Hulu put out and… I literally cried throughout the whole thing it genuinely breaks my heart.”

I watched the Astroworld documentary that Hulu put out and… I literally cried throughout the whole thing it genuinely breaks my heart 🙁 — nicky🤎 (@xPopPunknicolex) December 3, 2021

The 50-minute special was actually produced by ABC’s Houston affiliate KTRK.

Hulu released a statement letting viewers know that the platform hosted the ‘Astroworld: Concert From Hell’ documentary but did not produce it.

“This was an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on November 20th. This was not a Hulu documentary and has since been removed to avoid confusion.”

The documentary is still available to watch on KTRK’s website.

