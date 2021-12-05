Last night during Art Basel the designer Virgil Abloh was remembered at his final collection for Louis Vuitton.

The fashion world is mourning the loss of a man who preached there were no limits. The Chicago native passed away Sunday from a private battle with cancer.

The 41-year-old designer was honored last night in Miami Marine Stadium where his last Louis Vuitton fashion show was held.

What a beautiful last show for legendary designer Virgil Abloh ✨🕊#VirgilWasHere pic.twitter.com/3xqoYItjMs — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) December 1, 2021

Abloh was a trailblazer, becoming the first African-American to head a major European fashion house. Louis Vuitton named him its men’s wear designer in 2018.

A three-story tall Virgil Abloh statue with Louis Vuitton portfolio in hand, was the center piece as guest arrived.

Some of the celebrity guests included Ye, North and Kim Kardashian West. Seen sitting on the front row was Tennis champion, Venus Williams, Bella Hadid, Pharrell Williams, Kerwin Frost, along with longtime partners Jerry Lorenzo, and Don C.

Lil Baby, Metro Boomin, Gunna and 21 Savage also attended and was representing for LV.

Gunna, 21 Savage, Ye, Lil Baby, Metro Boomin attend Virgil Abloh’s last LV collection at Art Basel✨✨✨🕊 #VirgilWasHere pic.twitter.com/FjOU5WgtXD — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) December 1, 2021

Additionally, musicians Kid Cudi, Quavo, and Offset walked on the luxury runway alongside LV models, wearing the designer’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection.

The show concluded with a light show that read, ‘Virgil Was Here.’

As they heard an inspirational recording of Abloh saying, “Life is too short to let what someone thinks you can do stop you from doing what you know you can.”

Remembered for inspiring to break boundaries in art and design, Virgil Abloh will be recognized for what he’s creatively added to the culture for years to come. From Off-White, Nike, Pyrex Vision, LV and many more collaborations, it’s forever ‘Virgil was here’.

When two goats break down production right quick. 🙏🏽🕊 Ye and Pharrell Williams at Virgil’s Last LV show. Vibes : “Tudo Que Voce Podia Ser” by Quarteto em Cy #VirgilWasHere #VirgilAbloh pic.twitter.com/2tYE4vUg2b — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) December 1, 2021

