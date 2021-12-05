As the city of Memphis prepares for a public service for slain rapper Young Dolph, Memphis Councilman JB Smiley announced that he is sponsoring a resolution to name a Memphis road after the late artist.

Smiley said the goal of the renaming honor is to celebrate the life and legacy of Young Dolph, a Memphis native who was born Adolph Thornton Jr. Smiley said that he plans to formally introduce the resolution to rename the portion of an existing road during an upcoming city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

In a statement to Memphis press, Smiley said: “We have a celebrity, a well-known person frequent our city, support our city and give back: We have to celebrate. Look at this look at the last few hours of his life. He came back to Memphis for a turkey giveaway. He went to a small business to patronize it and to promote it. That’s who Young Dolph is. He is someone who was intentional about the things that he was passionate about, which is supporting small business, which was supporting the city of Memphis and supporting his community.”

Smiley said that he is confident that the resolution will easily pass and the road will be formally renamed during an upcoming public memorial ceremony on December 15 although logistically, it will take the transportation department several months to formally change the name on official city street maps.