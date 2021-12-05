Cordae Season cometh.

The Maryland recording artist beings his forthcoming album’s campaign with the release of a high-profile new single accompanied with the debut episode to a new documentary, titled “Road To ‘From A Birds Eye View’,” out now on YouTube.

In the debut episode, Cordae takes a break from album mode to go from a New York City studio to the plains of the serengeti in Africa for relaxation and inspiration. “I just went [to Africa] because that was just something I had to get off my spirit,” Cordae explains. “And that was a bucket list thing for me too. It’s always been on my bucket list to go to Africa.”

Album docuseries is an apparent go-to for the former YBN member. In 2019, Cordae released a one-shot docuseries, titled “Life is Dope,” a week before his debut release. The Lost Boy debuted at No. 13 on Billboard 200.

2021 was the mental, financial and lyrical growth of Cordae. Executing a lyrical barrage on a series of A-list guest spots for Eminem (“Killer”), Nas (“Life is Like a Dice Game”), Common (What’s Life”), released two new songs in “Super” and the Lil Wayne-featured “Sinister” and an appetizing EP (Just Until…) to hold fans over until the release of his sophomore album while giving rappers financial advice. From A Birds Eye View is the direct follow-up to Cordae’s 2019 debut album, The Lost Boy — which spawned gold-selling singles “Have Mercy” and “Broke As Fuck.”

From A Birds Eye View drops 2022 via Atlantic.

Watch the entire first episode below.