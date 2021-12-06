Any past beef between French Montana and 50 Cent is now water under the bridge. French was a guest on Drink Champs and spoke about their history, noting that all issues are past him.

“Man, let me tell you something. Me, I have no problem with 50 no more after he dropped this BMF joint. That’s my favorite shit,” French told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “Whatever me and 50 ever had, shout out to 50. Yeah, me and him, everything is over after BMF. That’s the best work ever.”

50 peeped the interview and returned the peacemaking energy. “That was the right answer French, well handled. What beef, I don’t remember.”

