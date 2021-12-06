Art Basel Miami is an annual art fair hosted in Basel, Switzerland, and Miami, Florida. Over the years, Miami has created its own version The annual event, which was canceled last year during the pandemic, has become a magnet for celebrities, parties, and star-studded shows. This weekend, Miami’s Art Basel wrapped up their annual event with performances and shows by top names like Cardi B seen below in a Mark Fast cut-out jumpsuit, who performed Saturday night to launch her new line of vodka-infused whipped cream. The rapper sprayed Whipshots into the mouth of fans at The Goodtime Hotel. Offset, Mary J. Blige and Timbaland were among the guests. After the event, Cardi B and hubby Offset made their way to Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach for the MAXIM party where the couple danced as 112 performed its old-school hit “Peaches and Cream.”

Swizz Beatz partnered with American Express to bring back “Women in Art,” commissioning a live installation by artist Tanda Francis at an event Saturday night. The credit card company also hosted a private performance by Lizzo with a must-see rendition of Erykah Badu’s “Tyron at The Miami Beach Edition.

Swizz Beats with Gallery owner Nicola Vassell at Nicola Vassell Gallery