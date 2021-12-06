Those wildcats are always there for each other.

In an recent interview with People, Monique Coleman of High School Musical shared that she suffered a miscarriage before filming the new Lifetime movie A Christmas Dance Reunion with fellow HSM alum Corbin Bleu.

Monique Coleman says her former co-star, Corbin Bleu, supported her following her miscarriage.

Coleman called the support of Bleu and his wife, Sasha Clements, very special, particularly since they were all quarantining during that time.

“We were in quarantine in our respective rooms,” stated Monique, 41, “but to be able to talk to them about that and to bond with them in this really difficult time where I’m alone in a room by myself, but not to feel alone, was just so special.”

The couple even sent Coleman a picture of a candle they lit in honor of Coleman’s unborn child for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day to remind her she was in their thoughts.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/GkTNZgW0SC — Monique Coleman (@gimmemotalk) May 19, 2021

