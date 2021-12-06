Mary J. Blige is back on our screens as drug lord Monet in Power. She will soon be back in our speakers, announcing a new album, Good Morning Gorgeous. As a preview of the album, MJB has released a single of the same name. Mary J. Blige also released another single, “Amazing,” featuring DJ Khaled.

“Working on this new album has been so much fun,” said Blige, according to Rap-Up. “I’m excited for my fans to hear these first two songs to give them a taste of what’s to come. I’m grateful to all my collaborators and partners who have walked with me through this process and even more grateful to my fans who I hope have a blast with this new music.”

The new album will be released via her Mary Jane Productions label, which was launched in partnership with 300 Entertainment. The new album will have production and writing from D’Mile, H.E.R., Lucky Daye, and Tiara Thomas.

Advertisement

You can hear the “Good Morning Gorgeous” single below.