The winter Hottie season is all about cap and gowns. Megan Thee Stallion will graduate from Texas Southern University this month and is looking to host a celebration for a select few hotties.

9 more days until I graduate 😛 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 2, 2021

Are there in hotties in Texas that wanna pull up I wanna invite like 10 maybe 15 of y’all lol — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 2, 2021

Back in August, Megan Thee Stallion returned with a new album, Something For Thee Hotties. The release brings in infamous freestyles and never before heard singles. Meg called the new album a gift that will “hold y’all over for the rest of the year.” This is Megan’s first drop of 2021, following the Gold-certified album Good News.

The new release is 20 tracks deep with one feature in Juicy J. Freestyles include the “Bless The Booth” and “Megan Monday” freestyles. You can tap into the full release here.

