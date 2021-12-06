The parents of the accused Michigan high school shooter are pleading not guilty to all charges against them.

James and Jennifer Crumbley entered the pleas in a Pontiac courtroom Saturday just hours after being taken into custody in Detroit.

Prosecutors say the Crumbleys purchased the semi auto hand gun their 15-year-old son used to kill four classmates and wound seven others in last week’s shooting at Oxford High School.

Ethan Crumbley reportedly showed off the murder weapon on social media in the days leading up to the shooting at Oxford High School.

Charges were filed against the couple after prosecutors say his mom texted him the day of the shooting to say “don’t do it” and “learn not to get caught.”

Detroit Police Chief James White confirmed during an early-morning news conference that James and Jennifer Crumbley “appeared to be hiding” in the basement of a commercial building where officers took them into custody.

Both parents are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Tuesday’s deadly shooting in Oxford.

