According to a report from TMZ, police are investigating an incident in which Lil Wayne’s bodyguard claimed that he famed YMCMB honcho pulled a semi-automatic rife out on him before he was able to escape and call police.

The incident allegedly occurred at Wayne’s Hidden Hills, California mansion, with the guard telling police that Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Carter Jr., pulled a gun on him after a verbal dispute became physical, with Wayne telling the guard to leave his home.

The guard claims that after Wayne told him to leave his residence, he didn’t immediately leave, but instead went to the bathroom, which escalated the incident. The guard told police that Wayne pulled out an AR-15, but a source close to Wayne says that he doesn’t even own a gun and denies the incident even happened.

The police went to the home to investigate, but Wayne had already left the scene. Te guard claims that the dispute began over pictures allegedly taken by the guard that he accused him of leaking to the media.

Law enforcement say that they have issues with the guard’s claims being that he had no marks on him following the physical altercation. The guard also claims to not want to press charges.

Wayne has yet to comment on the incident, but TheSource.com will update the story as details develop.