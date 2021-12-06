According to a report from The Daily News, Culture Bermudez aka CoachDaGhost was arrested in Georgia and charged with murder, attempted murder and assault in connection to a death of a 17-year-old Brooklyn teen earlier this year.

Bermudez was pegged as a suspect in a shooting that took place in Canarsie, Brooklyn on March 13 in which Bryan Sanon, 17, was shot and killed while walking with a group of friends in the residential Brooklyn neighborhood. When the gunman opened fire on the group, one teen was grazed, getting hit in both legs, but Sanon was shot in the face and was pronounced dead at the scene.

27-year-old Bermudez was named as a suspect, but wasn’t arrested until this past week in Georgia. Ghost’s arraignment is pending and scheduled to be on the docket in the Brooklyn Criminal Court later this week.

