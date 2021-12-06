Rick Ross Releases New Single “Little Havana” and ‘Richer Than I Ever Been’ Tracklist

Rick Ross is gearing up for his new album Richer Than I Ever Been. The Biggest Boss has released his new single “Little Havana,” which features an introduction from Miami icon Willie Falcon and additional support from The-Dream.

Rozay will release the new album on Dec. 10 and he hit Instagram to reveal the full tracklist. The album is set to feature BLXST, Wiz Khalifa, Benny The Butcher, Wale, Future, Dream Doll and more.

Rick Ross shares tracklist for his album 'Richer Than I Ever Been' releasing next Friday ‼️ pic.twitter.com/5UAUAQznez — Hot New Music Daily (@HotNewMusicDai1) December 4, 2021

Previously, Ross released his single “Outlawz,” which features Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage. You can check out that song and “Little Havana” below.

