The final College Football Playoff rankings have been released and Alabama has once again finished the season on top. Bama beat Georgia in the SEC Championship 41-24 on Saturday (Dec. 4).

The College Football Playoff matches the No. 1 ranked team vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3 in semifinal games that rotate annually among six bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Allstate Sugar Bowl, and Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X. This season’s Playoff Semifinals will take place Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Following Alabama was Michigan who won the Big Ten Championship over Iowa. Georgia holds down the No. 3 spot and Cincinnati at No. 4. On New Year’s Eve, Alabama will face Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl in Texas, while Michigan and Georgia will meet in the Orange Bowl.

