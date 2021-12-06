Verzuz battles started off as something that happened over Instagram live, and have grown to be full scale events that happen in person in arenas and stadiums. Needless to say, the bag has definitely gotten bigger, and with that, there’s more on the line.

Swizz Beats seems to be frustrated with some artists that come to the battles and don’t take it seriously. The legendary producer and VERZUZ co-founder aired out his frustrations with some artists in Instagram comments. He noted that some artists come drunk and late to the event and some who haven’t performed in over 20 years charge them five times more than they do “non black shows.”

“Ain’t did a show in 23 summers and want to charge us like they sold out stadium prices ! Talking about yesterdays price is not today price sh*t,” Swizz wrote. “Talking bout we not going on stage until my homie call from Rikers to do the prayer… New rule if you don’t start on time you don’t get paid on time !!! Verzuz is not free !! They charge us 5x they do non black shows… Culture.”

Advertisement

Swizz Beatz is letting his feelings be known in the IG comments lol. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/FNC8Tc34mk — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 3, 2021

However, it wasn’t clear who Swizz was talking about. Some might have thought Swizz was taking aim at Bizzy Bone or other members of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony after a fight broke out on stage at the latest VERZUZ battle between them and Three 6 Mafia. Bizzy Bone then took to Instagram to exclude his crew from the ones Swizz took problem with, saying nobody showed up drunk and they said their own prayer before going on stage.