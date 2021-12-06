Khloe Kardashian’s on again off again ex, Tristan Thompson, is facing even more baby mama drama.

Maralee Nichols, who claims to be pregnant with Thompson’s son, filed a lawsuit for pregnancy and child-related expenses.

Nichols claims to have had a sexual encounter with the NBA star back in March on his 30th birthday, in Houston while he was still dating Khloe.

While Thompson does admit to having two brief sexual encounters with Nichols, he is requesting a paternity test and says, “I do not know if her claims that I am the father of this child are supported by facts.”

Her petition to determine parental relationship, filed in June, also states that “the court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.”

According to alleged text messages released online, Thompson did offer the potential third mother of his third child a 75-thousand dollar lump sum saying if she didn’t take it all she would “have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.”

However, Tristan has not commented on this.

In July, Tristan filed his own lawsuit against Maralee in a court in Houston to legally establish paternity, in Texas.

