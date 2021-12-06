Over the weekend, the Hip-Hop community celebrated the 52nd birthday of JAY-Z. As fans shared their favorite songs and more, Tyler, the Creator got in on the conversation and revealed his 6 favorite Jigga songs of all time. There was no order for how he listed the tracks.

Included in Tyler’s list of tracks was “Fuck All Nite,” “Excuse Me Miss,” “Funk Flex Grammy Family Freestyle,” “Allure,” “Do It Again (Put Ya Hands Up),” and “Show You How.”

Do you match with Tyler on any of these? You can hear him list them out below.

