Young Dolph to Have Street Named After Him in Memphis

Already a legend in his city, Young Dolph will be immortalized as a street in Memphis will be named after him.

TMZ notes the announcement to change a street name in his honor. The unveiling of Dolph’s streets is set for Dec. 15. The event will be at an intersection near the Memphis Depot Industrial Park.

The renaming is led by city councilman JB Smiley, who received approval from Dolph’s family.

“He sent the message that someone who went to the same schools as them, and walked the same streets that they do, was able to not only create a successful legacy for himself, but also prioritized family and community,” the family said in a statement.