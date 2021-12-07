Audiomack Introduces the “Supporters” Feature, Giving Artists New Revenue Stream and Way to Connect with Fans

Audiomack Introduces the “Supporters” Feature, Giving Artists New Revenue Stream and Way to Connect with Fans

Audiomack, an artist-first music streaming and discovery platform, today announced the launch of Supporters, a first-of-its-kind innovation in music streaming that gives artists access to a new revenue stream while also allowing fans to directly support songs and albums by their favorite artists.

“With Supporters, Audiomack is treating artists as they see themselves — as entrepreneurs building profitable careers,” said Dave Macli, Audiomack co-founder and CEO. “Supporters creates brand new monetization opportunities for our creator community while bringing dedicated fans closer to the music and artists they love.

When artists and musicians release new music, Supporters allow them to directly communicate with their fans, express their gratitude for direct support through a range of messaging options, and share unique content and limited promotions. Warner Music Group, the first big label to establish a deal with Audiomack, has also joined the Supporters program as the first major-label member.

Advertisement

“More than ever, there’s demand both from fans who want to demonstrate their passion and support their favorite artists, and from artists looking to better engage with their superfans,” said Allan Coye, Senior Vice President, Digital Strategy & Business Development at Warner Music Group. “Audiomack’s Supporters feature will help build these relationships and allow artists and fans to connect in new, meaningfulways.”

Supporters allows fans to engage by purchasing digital’support’ badges for a certain song or album release. When a fan buys a badge, their donation is permanently remembered on their Audiomack profile and the artist’s specific song or album page. Audiomack will also create a shareable image of the Support badge to enable fans show their support on social media.

Supporters are ranked on three levels:

First: The first supporters for a release

Top: Supporters who contributed the most

Latest: The most recent supporters

To be eligible for Supporters, artists must apply for and be accepted into the Audiomack Monetization Program (AMP), or deliver their music to Audiomack through participating partners such as Warner Music Group, Amuse, AudioSalad Direct, DistroKid, EMPIRE, FUGA, Stem, and Vydia, among others.