Many people around the world found themselves frustrated early this morning as many of the world’s most-recognized websites, streaming services, and apps appeared to be broken. It turns out that nothing was wrong with users’ devices. The problem was that a major interruption in service for Amazon Web Services (AWS) caused significant failures.

AWS servers host websites, data, and platforms and are the backbone of their operations. Users started noticing issues at about 10:45AM ET, reporting sites that failed to load or did not load properly. Streaming platforms Disney Plus, Roku, and Netflix experienced significant issues, as well as Amazon’s streaming music service. Tinder and Coinbase were affected as well as both Cash App and Venmo. Games such as PUBG, League of Legends, and Valorant were also reportedly affected.

Perhaps most alarming for many consumers and businesses that rely on Amazon to send and deliver packages was that the outage reportedly affected delivery drivers and warehouse operations with reports of warehouse robots stalling out and shutting down.

According to an official statement from Amazon, the root cause of the issue was “an impairment of several network devices in the US-EAST-1 Region.”

As of 9:50 PM EST, many services had been restored. Amazon is providing public updates on their service status page: https://status.aws.amazon.com/?ascsubtag=[]vg[p]22586373[t]w[r]google.com[d]D.