DaBaby wins in Las Vegas case.

TMZ reported Monday that the charges against DaBaby have been dismissed in the assault case regarding an incident with a Las Vegas limousine driver in November 2019.

A driver in Las Vegas, Timothy Cobb claimed the “Suge” performer, 29, attacked him during a ride in November 2020.

Advertisement

DaBaby’s camp described the allegations at the time as a “money grab.”

According to court documents, the case against DaBaby, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk III, was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it’s resolved and won’t be revisited in the future.

The “Ball If I Want To” rhymer obliged to every request made by the prosecution which included paying the driver 75-hundred-dollars and staying out of trouble in 2021.

DaBaby recently made headlines in November when he was allegedly assaulted by DaniLeigh as he tried to kick his baby mama off his property.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.