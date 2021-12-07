French Montana has been creating waves in the rap game for more than a decade. The rapper has been cultivating a space in rap where he’s friendly with just about everyone. The evidence can be found on most of his projects, including the recently released They Got Amnesia. In a new interview with Ebro Darden’s Rap Life Radio show, Montana was extremely open about watching those same friends reach new heights in rap and move beyond him.

“Yeah, it’s hard,” Montana told Ebro around the nine-minute mark. “I’m going to celebrate, but right now, I just want to stay laser-sharp to focus on getting some things out the way. That is like certain time. What I realize about people that be affected by those kind of things, sometime the train pass you and you don’t even realize it.”

“You chasing the high instead of chasing that train that you should be on. You know what I mean? I feel like I seen a lot of my peers that came from less fortunate places and accomplished so many things.”

While Montana is being open about his personal feelings, he’s also burying old beef, namely with 50 Cent.